Foley flash mob Sunday to thank linemen

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Foley are finding a creative way to thank the many utility workers who’ve come to Baldwin County to get electricity back. According to a post on the “What’s Happening in Foley” group, people are organizing an “Electric Slide” flash mob at 2 Sunday afternoon at Heritage Park to say thanks.
Amy Kupilik writes that participants should wear something bright and colorful. She says it’s a chance to show the love people in the community have for the people who’ve worked very hard for the last several days to get the lights back on.
