Foley flash mob Sunday to thank linemen

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Foley are finding a creative way to thank the many utility workers who’ve come to Baldwin County to get electricity back. According to a post on the “What’s Happening in Foley” group, people are organizing an “Electric Slide” flash mob at 2 Sunday afternoon at Heritage Park to say thanks.

Amy Kupilik writes that participants should wear something bright and colorful. She says it’s a chance to show the love people in the community have for the people who’ve worked very hard for the last several days to get the lights back on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories