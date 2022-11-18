FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen.

Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed.

“We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my son said mom the house is smoking, I told him nothing was smoking and he went outside and that’s when the neighbors came up to us to let us know the house was on fire,” Lopez Munoz said.

When the homeowner saw her home was smoking, she tried to use a hose, but broke it…and then it was too late.

The homeowner and two of her six kids were in the home and made it out safely..but unfortunately lost everything.

“I don’t have any clothes or anything so I just got my work shoes on and pajamas and a coat so, we don’t have nothing” Lopez Munoz said.

The Foley Fire Department says the fire started under the roof around the chimney while the family was using the fireplace.

“Everything is destroyed, our kids Christmas is destroyed” Lopez Munoz said.

The homeowner says they are staying in a nearby hotel until they can figure out further arrangements.