FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby issued a local burn ban on debris Tuesday, the city announced.

The decision comes as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s burn ban in Baldwin County expires at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The ban is due to severe drought conditions with low humidity over the next several days.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our entire area for tomorrow (11/1), and we should expect to see Fire Weather Watches and/or Red Flag Warnings continued to be issued by NWS until we receive significant rainfall,” a release from the city reads.

FFD will not issue any burn permits during this time throughout the city limits.

Those cooking and taking part in recreational fires are encouraged to have the “adequate means of extinguishment” even though those activities are not banned. Recreational fires not contained in a proper device are discouraged.

The city’s ban will come to an end once adequate rainfall is received and conditions improve.

For more information, reach out to the city at 251-943-1266.