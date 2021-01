FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An out of control brush fire had fire crews scrambling in Baldwin County Wednesday afternoon.

Almost half a dozen fire departments answered the call between Miflin and Daw Roads between Foley and Elberta.

Low humidity and dry conditions helping to feed the flames as it inched close to a barn and caught several bales of hay on fire.

It took firefighters about half an hour to finally get the flames under control.