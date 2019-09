FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Elementary School held a parade Wednesday afternoon to honor four students who have cancer.

The oldest student is only in the 3rd grade. Students wore gold during the day to show their support. Three of the students led the parade across the school halls. The 4th student was able to FaceTime with her classmates and watch the parade.

The Foley High School Band also participated in the parade as special guests.