BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Elementary and High School swept the Baldwin County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year awards for Elementary and Secondary teachers, according to a news release from BCPSS.

Amy Barker of Foley Elementary and Ursula Thompson of Foley High School were surprised with the awards at the Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear Thursday.

“It was my honor to sit with those last night who are the best of the best,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “To all the TOY winners, you are the reason we continue to be one of the best school systems in the state. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for being an example on your campuses.”

Every year, each school selects a teacher of the year to represent them. Then, a panel of judges selects a district winner from the elementary and secondary division. Both Barker and Thompson were also submitted for the Alabama Teacher of the Year, which will be announced at a later date.

Amy Barker, Foley Elementary

Barker has been teaching at Foley Elementary for more than 14 years. First, as a first-grade teacher, Barker has served in numerous roles.

Barker was the ARI Reading Specialist from kindergarten through third grade and has been a Grade-Level Chair, Mentor Teacher, Math PLC Chair, “Leader in Me” Lighthouse team member, Adult Learning Action Team Chair, and STEAM PLC member.

Amy Barker receives 2023 Teacher of the Year award (BCPSS)

Ursula Thompson, Foley High School

Thompson has been teaching at Foley High School since 2017. Before then, she taught for 21 years in Florida at Escambia High School and Tate High School, her alma mater.

Thompson was a special education teacher at Escambia High School and also taught reading to students struggling on the state’s graduation exam.