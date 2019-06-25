Foley, Downtown Mobile Airports get FAA grants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two airports in our area will get nearly $2.5 million dollars in grant money from the FAA. The Mobile Airport Authority is getting the bulk of that grant money for the Mobile Downtown Airport. More than $1.3 million will be used to update the existing airport master plan study for current and future needs at the airport. More than $820,000 will be used for a sweeper truck that will be used to clean debris from the airfield.



In Baldwin County, $305,000 is coming to Foley Municipal Airport to repave 1,450 feet of the hangar access taxiway.

Congressman Bradley Byrne applauded the FAA grant announcement in a statement Tuesday.

“Airports are a valuable component of our transportation infrastructure and an important economic development tool,” said Byrne. “With the improvements made possible by these grants in Foley and Mobile, our district’s infrastructure network will become stronger. I thank Secretary Chao and the Department of Transportation for their commitment to these facilities, and I look forward to partnering with them in the future as we seek opportunities to improve infrastructure in Southwest Alabama.”