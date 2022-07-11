FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20.

“We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Chick-fil-A hasn’t announced when they’ll reopen, but the remodel is expected to take several weeks.