Foley car crash results in drunk driver’s arrest

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say a drunk driver was arrested Sunday morning after his car rolled over multiple times and hit a parked vehicle.

The crash was reported on Keller Rd. and Hwy. 59 at 5:45 a.m., according to police. 30-year-old Aaron Booker was arrested for a DUI.

Police say there were no injuries.

