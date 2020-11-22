FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say a drunk driver was arrested Sunday morning after his car rolled over multiple times and hit a parked vehicle.
The crash was reported on Keller Rd. and Hwy. 59 at 5:45 a.m., according to police. 30-year-old Aaron Booker was arrested for a DUI.
Police say there were no injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Taysom Hill’s first NFL start at QB ends with a victory over Atlanta
- Cooler tonight and Monday, tracking next rain chance midweek
- Foley car crash results in drunk driver’s arrest
- Auburn basketball will forgo postseason play in 2020-21
- MPD: Suspect assaults man with gun after possible road rage incident