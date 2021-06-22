Foley Boys and Girls Club making a difference

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was called the Foley Youth Club until a few months ago. “It’s special to my heart,” now, the rooms inside the Foley Boys and Girls Club are full of possibilities.

“It’s like coming home in the afternoons to watch everybody and have fun,” says 13-year-old Christopher Bova.

Kids ages 6 to13 are exposed to a variety of programs and experiences. “It’s pretty cool because here we can learn art and we can learn stuff like we can’t do at home all the time,” says 10-year-old Raul Villa who is learning to play the violin.





Foley Boys and Girls Club at the corner of Cedar and Michigan Streets.

“Our goal is to provide positive and meaningful environment and experiences to help develop our youth.” Joy Lymon is the director. “It does something really special to me to see how they learn and to help them become better human beings every single day.”

The kids love it too. Whether it’s the summer enhancement program or after-school, technology, art, music, it’s all at the Foley Boys and Girls Club.

Currently, about 50 kids are enrolled in the summer enhancement program. Classes are offered to kids ages 6 to 13. They hope to expand not only the age group but the variety of programs they offer not that they are under the Boys and Girls Club umbrella.