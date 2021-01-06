Foley boy walking for first time since house fire, mom remains on life support

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The recovery is far from over for a mom and son severely burned in a house fire that broke out just before Christmas in Foley.

Remarkable new video shared to WKRG News 5 shows 5-year-old Jaysin walking for the first time since that frightening morning. Jaysin remains at a burn unit in Galveston, Texas while his mom continues her battle at University Hospital in Mobile.

“Basically pressed her 3-year-old daughter to her chest, ran through the flames to where Jaysin was, was able to kick out a window,” said the boy’s uncle, Bobby Garza.

The mother, Lelann Thompson, has been fighting for her life in the hospital since the incident. Family members are remaining hopeful as doctors continue to monitor her progress.

“Until she’s out of sedation and fully responsive they cannot do the skin graft surgeries. They cannot do the blood clot surgeries,” said Garza.

Lelann suffered two strokes this week and remains on life support. Family members are asking for prayers.

“The power of prayer is the only thing that’s going to bring her out of this. Donations at this moment mean nothing to us as a family or anything,” he added. “We just need her to pull through this, to come out of that dark place she’s in right now and come back to us,” Garza continued.

Friends have organized a poker run benefit for later this month. You can also visit the GoFundMe page for the family here.

Lelann’s daughter Melissa, known to family as Sissy, is recovering at home.

