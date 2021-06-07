Foley biker known for helping others now looking for help of his own

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – For Micah Skelton, riding his motorcycle isn’t just a hobby. For years he’s turned his love for motorcycles into a way of helping others

“Life went from being as free as I wanted to be everyday and getting on the bike and doing whatever I wanted and now I’m stuck in a 1×1 foot cell it feels like honestly,” he said Monday.

In January, after participating in a benefit poker run to help a local family, he was involved in a crash on County Road 20 near Foley. When Micah didn’t make it home, his wife Megan started to worry.

“I finally called his phone again and the paramedic answered and I thought it was him and they said they were Lifeflighting him. I didn’t know if he was dead, or alive, or conscious,” she said.

Broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a collapsed lung and a ruptured bladder have kept Micah out of work for months. Now, the thing he enjoys doing most is no longer an option, at least for now.

“It’s not anything compared to what it used to be. It’s sucked for the last 4 1/2 months, it really has,” said Micah.

His wife looks back on the accident and at the time was fearful the injuries were much worse.

“I was numb, I was scared. I didn’t know what I was about to walk into,” she added.

The Skelton family is doing what they can to make ends meet, but with no work and medical treatments continuing, they could use a little help of their own.

If you can help the family, please email bbrown@wkrg.com.