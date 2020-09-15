Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge closed

Baldwin County

(WKRG) — The Toll Bridge on the Foley Beach Express is closed, according to the Orange Beach Police Department’s Facebook Page. Police are asking people to not attempt to drive around the barricades because it is unsafe to travel on the bridges due to high winds.

