UPDATE (5:47 p.m.): The Foley Police Department says a “serious injury” has occurred in the crash. A single-vehicle has rolled-over into the tree line. Southbound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE (5:26 p.m.): Traffic was moving northbound again by 5:30 p.m. and a helicopter that had arrived earlier on the scene departed. Southbound traffic is still stalled at Doc McDuffie Rd.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County first responders were on the scene of a crash on Foley Beach Express south of Doc McDuffie Road Tuesday night just after 5 p.m.

Both the north and south-bound lanes were blocked. WKRG News 5 had a team on the scene that observed a single vehicle that had flipped into the tree line on the southbound side.

