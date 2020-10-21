Foley barber catches a thief in the act and makes him pay

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started with a sound coming from under Louis Pope’s truck. “Zzz that come from up under my truck so I step back and looked I was like, Man who is this?'”

At that moment, he says, he lost it. “What the f— you doin? What the f— you doing up under my truck?”

For the next 18 minutes his phone records fighting between Pope and James Franklin Neidhardt who was under Pope’s Dodge pick-up. “What really made me mad was when he kept saying I’m trying to feed my family. That’s what everybody is trying to do.”

**WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO**

Foley Police arrested James Franklin Neidhardt for a rash of catalytic converters being cut from vehicles. Almost a dozen have been recovered so far and various saws, including two at Pope’s truck.

James Franklin Neidhardt

Quick action by a barbershop owner ends a crime spree that stretched over two counties and while Pope says he could have handled things differently, he’s not apologizing.

“Out here trying to steal. He got his. I got that, I put it on him.”

Neidhardt got a few stitches and some cuts and bruises. Police say Neidhardt confessed to all the Baldwin county crimes. Mobile police are also looking at him for thefts there.

