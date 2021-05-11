Foley auto repair shop offering financial incentive for new techs

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Recently, some business owners say it’s been hard to find workers. An auto repair shop is offering $500 bonuses to the right employees. Around Jarrell’s Autoboss floor in Foley, there’s no end to the work but not enough people to do it.

“We’re doing some huge things, we have fishing trips, we feed people making sure people who are with us stay and get more people,” said owner Jason Jarrell. They’ve been looking for highly skilled technicians for months and now are offering $500 for referrals and $500 to a new hire after three months–calling it “refer a tech get a check.”

“Trying to figure out something that would make a difference because we’ve been on all the recruitment sites we’ve been on all the social media trying to hire for sometime, it’s always been difficult but now it feels like we’re hitting a brick wall,” said owner Angie Jerrell. The owners here say there are a lot of factors contributing to the difficulty in finding new employees. They say fewer are learning skilled trades coupled with expanded pandemic unemployment benefits–they hope a good gig is beneficial enough.

“Vacation time paid days off, sick days, personal days, closed most holidays, 8 to 5 schedule it’s a really good job,” said owner Jason Jarrell.