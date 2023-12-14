FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Foley has been named to a list of “9 Small Towns that Belong in a Hallmark Christmas Movie.”

The website A-Z Animals has listed Foley among holiday-film-worthy cities from all across America. Foley ranked eighth on the list.

“Welcome to Foley, Alabama,” read the article. “This southern Gulf Coast town comes straight out of a Hallmark movie. The small town is teeming with holiday festivities that (are) bound to keep you on your toes and feeling the Christmas cheer.

“See the lights draping from the trees throughout Foley, visit vintage shops, and see Santa Claus.”

The article also lists events that take place in Foley during the Christmas season.

Christmas decorations in Heritage Park and on area streets will be up through the New Year. The Graham Creek Christmas Trail is open the weekend of Dec. 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Other cities on the list include:

Dahlonega, Georgia

Vail, Colorado

Woodstock, Vermont

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Prescott, Arizona

Leavenworth, Washington

Fredericksburg, Texas

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5,000 reward offered in case of man killed by stray bullet in Prichard, family searches for answers