FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An evening of live entertainment, silent auction of original artworks and good fellowship at the Eastern Shore Art Centre in Fairhope provides a financial boost for teenage girls on the gulf coast with limited resources.

Flourish Féte participants raised $15,000 for The Flourish Community Center in Daphne. The non-profit organization, founded by Natalie Wynn in 2019, provides weekly workshops including career and life skills to empower girls between the ages of 13 and 18 years old.

“We are excited to use these funds to support our free community center for 2023 and add more tutoring and counseling services for our girls. We are so grateful for the community support,” said Wynn.

Each girl in the program is paired with a mentor for encouragement and support.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the event, Flourish’s first major fundraiser.

To learn more about Flourish, go to https://www.flourishal.com/