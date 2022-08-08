BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth in Baldwin County.

Enrique Miranda Martinez was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking charges from a case stemming back to 2020. Martinez and Yuri Maikel Hernandez Perez were arrested after the pair were pulled over during a traffic stop off Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.

Law enforcement found “four kilograms of nearly pure methamphetamine” inside the SUV that Martinez was driving, according to a news release from the South Alabama United States Attorney’s Office. The meth was packed in vacuum-sealed bags and placed inside the lining of a cooler.

Martinez, who pled not guilty to the charges, was found purchasing the same brand of vacuum-sealed bags several days before the meth was uncovered. Hernandez Perez pled guilty to the charges and will be sentenced Aug. 15, 2022.

Marinez was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in April of 2022, according to the release.