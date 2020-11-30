Florida man sentenced 21 months after failing to register as sex offender

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man, who was a former Alabama resident, was sentenced to 21 months for failing to register as a sex offender.

Matthew Handley, 38, formerly lived in Elberta was sentenced Friday, November 27, after pleading guilty in August of 2020.

BCSO 2019 booking photo, Matthew Handley

In November of 2019 Handley failed to update his quarterly sex offender for life, which started an investigation. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office ordered a warrant for his arrest in December of 2019. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested Handley on February 20, 2020. PCSO found out Handley never registered as a sex offender in Florida after doing the research. In 2015 Handley had been convicted for not registering as a sex offender in 2015.

Handley was sentenced 21 months imprisonment followed by a five-year supervised release term. Following leaving imprisonment Handley will be required in drug treatment, mental health treatment, and have no contact with minors.

LATEST STORIES