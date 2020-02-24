Florida man arrested on child sex charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A northwest Florida man has been arrested on child sex charges.

64-year-old David McCurley was booked into the Baldwin County jail Sunday. McCurley is charged with sodomy first degree – homosexual act with a boy under the age of 12.

The man is being held now without bond in the case. McCurley was arrested in Santa Rosa County on February 13, he was released on Sunday and then booked into the Baldwin County jail.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested McCurley on a warrant out of Baldwin County. McCurley is not facing any charges in Santa Rosa County. We have reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: