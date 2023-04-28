ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Tossing mullet, hanging out on the beach and more as the Mullet Toss hosted by the Flora-Bama is here for the weekend.

Jennifer Parnell, Marketing Director Flora Bama, says it is one of the biggest crowds all summer long.

“Well this is the Gulf Coast’s greatest beach parties so you can expect a lot of fun, a lot of good people watching and lots of tossing fish,” Parnell said.

Parnell said it is the biggest weekend for the Flora-Bama. The cash only, rain or shine event is expected to bring large crowds.

“By far the biggest weekend for us of the year, it is hard to say how many people will be here exactly because they are in and out but over the course of the weekend we think there are about 30,000 people that come in and out,” Parnell said.

Parnell also said she and her team are looking out for the severe weather that is supposed to come Saturday.

“We are going to be rain or shine, so if it does rain, it’ll be just like any other day here at the Flora Bama, it’s not big deal, just come Inside and wait it out, worst case scenario we will delay the start on the beach some, you can check in our Facebook and Instagram” Parnell said.

Tourists from all over came to the Gulf Coast for Mullet toss weekend. Some say there are different strategies on how to toss the mullet to get it as far as possible.

Austin Barry, visiting from Madison, Miss., says he and his family come every single year and says he has been practicing all year long.

“It is a little bit different for everyone but we like to fold it head first and sort of just chuck it like a baseball,” Barry said.

You can come and toss a mullet all weekend long for $20 a toss….you don’t want to miss it!