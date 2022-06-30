BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second day in a row, heavy rain and thunderstorms moving in from the gulf inundated parts of Baldwin County with rain, big wind, lightning and thunder.

It didn’t take long for Mother Nature to leave her mark blowing down trees and sending first responders scrambling to answer all the calls.

Firefighters in the Crossroads community north of Spanish Fort said a fire that destroyed a mobile home on River Road may have been sparked by a lightning strike. The rain helped and hurt efforts by crews to extinguish the blaze. The home is a total loss. No one was home when the fire started according to fire officials.

Shortly after that call, a flash flood warning was issued for the area. The rain coming down so fast and hard that the Daphne Animal Shelter had to close because of flood waters blocking Johnson Road. The water never made it inside the building and all the animals are safe.

Wrecks were a frequent reminder of how dangerous driving in storms can be. Traffic backed up at County Road 13 and Highway 104 after a two-vehicle crash.

The rain subsided just after noon with some blue skies breaking through the clouds but more storm clouds are on the horizon.