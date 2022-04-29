BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Flags were lowered at half-staff on Friday in honor of State Representative Steve McMillan who died Thursday, April 28.

McMillan battled cancer after he was diagnosed with three brain tumors. McMillan announced in January of 2022 that he would not seek reelection following his diagnosis.

McMillan was the longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives, according to a news release from the State of Alabama. McMillan served District 95 for more than 40 years. During his tenure, McMillan served “several house committees” and was the dean of the Alabama House of Representatives.

McMillan owned and operated McMillan and Associates, a real-estate firm in Baldwin County. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday, April 30, according to the release.