Five Guys workers fired, suspended over Daphne police incident

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five Guys in Daphne has fired and suspended multiple employees after they refused to serve Daphne Police officers in the store.

Five Guys sent the following statement Friday.

Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th. As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee.

Daphne Police also spoke about the incident to News 5.

