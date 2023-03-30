ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Improvements began at one of Robertsdale’s largest parks in 2019. A pavilion, swings and winding sidewalks line Highway 59 at Honey Bee Park, but there’s still plenty of green space for new additions.

“It’s going to have over 12 stationary exercise stations there that they’ll be able to utilize. If people want to utilize the trail they can stop and exercise, too,” said Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy.

Mayor Murphy is talking about a new outdoor fitness court that should open early next year. Those visiting the park can use their own body weight combined with the new equipment to exercise. It’s part of the city’s long-term plan to keep residents moving, providing outdoor space for activities.

“The council came back with a plan back in the mid 1990’s where we basically started the sidewalk system through town and now we’ve encircled the town with it,” he explained.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, awarded $40,000 for the project. The City of Robertsdale is committing another $140,000 to complete the work.

“What happens every two years is we have an impact fee here in Robertsdale and those funds come up for disbursement and the allocation in the first quarter of 2024 on the impact fees will be for that $140,000 to pay it out,” said Murphy.

It’s not the only project the city is working on.

“We’re looking at some things out at the Baldwin County Coliseum. There’s going to be some growth out there with residential development and we’d like to open the site for more pedestrian walkways and for people to be able to get out and walk and enjoy themselves,” he added.