FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Fish were scarce at the new fishing pier in Fort Morgan Monday and that gave anglers a lot of time to think about the new 500-foot, L-shaped, concrete structure that opened over the weekend. It replaces the 40-year-old wooden pier closed back in 2014 for safety reasons.

“I’ve been fishing off this pier since the middle 60’s when it was just old wooden barges.” Andy Andreasen was the first to catch a fish off the new pier. “I think it’s going to be a great pier.”

But he and other anglers say it could be better. “I’m disappointed that they marked over half of it off to no fishing,” said Andreasen.

The boat basin side of the pier is off-limits.

“Boaters and fishermen have been getting along since the beginning of time,” said angler Dan Dexter. “I don’t see any reason why we have to be limited to just fishing half this pier.”

Of all the rules telling anglers what they can and can’t do on the new pier not being able to fish on both sides of it seems to be the one that most would like to throw back. “It would be a wonderful thing if we could fish it all,” said Dexter.

Alabama Marine Resources tells News 5 that the boat basin was designated a “No Fishing” area in hopes of cutting down on any negative interaction between boaters and anglers.