First weekend of open beaches bring on crowds

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Part of Governor Ivey’s Safer at home order included Alabama beaches opening back up.

Saturday, marking the start of the first weekend in nearly six weeks that Alabamians and visitors can dip their toes in the water, it was definitely packed. Some rules are in place though with the beaches opening up again like social distancing and 10 or fewer to a group. There are signs in place for this, narrow areas closed off and officers on hand to enforce the rules. One area we saw some problems for distancing was on the boardwalks with people constantly coming and going.

But even with the crowds, those we spoke with felt the right decision was made and that everything is safe…Meda McCray owns a home in Orange Beach and said “We feel really safe. We have three children and we had a good day today and yesterday. We love it. I think it is just good for everybody to get back out in the open air.”

McCray wasn’t the only one who felt this way, the general conscious of those we spoke with were happy to be out. Jason Bowen brought his wife and three kids out for a day on the water, he says “It’s pretty packed, but everyone is keeping their distance, so we’re good.”

The next two weeks are crucial on the Alabama beaches, because if people do not follow the rules and keep their distance the beaches could be shutdown yet again.

