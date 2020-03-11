First wave of Gulf Coast Zoo visitors got in free

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Big cheers for a big day in Gulf Shores, in the flood of visitors filtering through the front gate there’s a personal love for the zoo, the animals and everything.

“My family and I have grown up loving the zoo and education from the zoo, we’ve waited a long time for this,” said Mindy Neese from Summerdale.

The first wave of people there for the ribbon-cutting got in free after the Executive Director yelled “let’s go to the zoo,” rushed to the front of the line and opened the gates between the gift shop and restaurant. A spokesman said they didn’t like the idea of inviting people to the ribbon cutting and then immediately charging people for admission. It was a welcomed surprise for people who were already jazzed about seeing the new zoo.

“Excited, excited to see the new growth, they’ve worked really hard for this for a long time,” said Greg Warren from Orange Beach. The zoo is not only a major south Baldwin tourist attraction but a valuable part of the community.

“It makes me feel so very proud of our area, this is an accomplishment not many people get to enjoy and we’re so very proud to be a part of the day,” said Lisa Looney from Gulf Shores. After more than 30 years, lines continue to grow and the mission is unchanged.

“It’s a zoo with a modern function that is teaching people about the environment inspiring people to do something better for that environment,” said Executive Director Joel Hamilton.

