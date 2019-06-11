First “wave” of changes at Gulf Shores City Schools

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Moving dirt, driving stakes, putting the pieces together on a $5.7 million renovation to Gulf Shores City Schools.

“We are here to make waves at Gulf Shores City Schools and this is our first wave,” says school board president Kevin Corcoran.

Piles of red clay have taken over the part of the elementary campus where 14 portables once were. Only six remain and have been moved to another area of the campus.

“We started on June 1 at midnight. We took over and at 4 a.m. portables rolled out of here,” says Corcoran.

A total facelift of the buildings including new sidewalks, parking lots and soon a fresh paint job.

“All the work that is going on outside is showing the community things are going to change,” says superintendent Matt Akin.

But even with all the work going on outside, Akin says the biggest changes will be seen in the classroom.

“Looking at media center renovations, a cafetorium that really focuses on healthy eating with food labs and connects with our eco-tourism and sustainability center.”

Just under two thousand students are expected to attend this fall when the school bell rings for the first time, Aug. 9.