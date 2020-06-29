First responders on scene of structure fire on U.S. Hwy. 90 in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Robertsdale Fire Department and other aids are on scene of a structure U. S. Hwy 90.
They ask that you take precautions when driving through that area.
There are no further details at this time.
