First responders on scene of brush fire in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on the scene of a brush fire near Jimmy Faulkner Drive and D’Olive road.
No details were released as of yet to determine the cause of the fire.
While the nation deals with this coronavirus pandemic, first responders are still out here doing their jobs and working to keep our community safe.
