ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An official with Orange Beach Fire Rescue confirms they are looking for a swimmer who went missing in Perdido Pass late Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 5:30 yesterday.

A 26-year-old from out of town went under the water and didn’t resurface. The official says another bystander attempted a rescue but couldn’t reach the victim. The bystander was able to make it safely back to shore. Orange Beach Police, Orange Beach Fire Rescue, and members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency combed the water up until dark Saturday. The search resumed at daybreak Sunday in Perdido Pass.