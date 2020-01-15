First phase of new boat launch project in Orange Beach to start Wednesday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Community leaders in Baldwin County take the first steps towards a new boat launch this morning. They’ll break ground on a new boat launch in Orange Beach. Having public access to the water is a big deal in Alabama and this is one more spot in the coming months.

At 10 Wednesday morning members of the Baldwin County Commission, state legislators and others will cut the ribbon on what will be the site of the forthcoming Intracoastal Boat Launch Site. That will be 22700 Brown Lane in Orange Beach.

According to a news release, $7.5 million in funding comes from GOMESA, the act that sends money from oil and gas production to gulf coast states. “The Baldwin County Commission is investing in the design, engineering and construction of the site,” according to the release. The news release doesn’t mention when the site might be ready for public use. The county acquired the 44-acre site last year and it would include14 boat ramps and parking for 450 vehicles with trailers at an estimated cost of $10.5 million.