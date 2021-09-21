First look inside Ed’s Seafood Shed following devastating fire

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be several months before Ed’s Seafood Shed could be reopened. Tuesday we got our first look inside the causeway restaurant following a devastating fire. Early Sunday morning an inferno ripped through the beloved causeway eatery.

While the damage doesn’t look severe from the outside, owner Pete Blohme said inside it looked like a bomb went off. Straight tables and chairs ready for the Sunday morning brunch crowd sit among blackened walls and floors covered with ash. Rays of sunshine cut through holes in the roof and illuminate small particles of dust still in the air from the fire.

Blohme said Ed’s Seafood Shed isn’t gone but it’s going to take a long time to rebuild. In the meantime, they are working on support efforts to help employees including collecting grocery bags of food.