BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When a T6 Navy training plane crashed just north of I-10 in Baldwin County on Tuesday, it landed in a heavily-wooded area in the Gateswood community, a place that’s difficult for first responders — and now Navy investigators — to access.

WKRG’s Sky 5 Drone was able to capture a first look at the site where the plane went down. It’s more than a mile down a one lane, dirt road off County Road 87, and then a hike across the Styx River.

Taking a close look into the densely-wooded pine forest blackened by fire, you can see what’s left of the two-seater T6 Turboprop. A wheel emerges, charged metal, hardly anything recognizable as a plane.

The Navy sent a caravan from Jacksonville, Fla., to the crash site to investigate the crash and remove what’s left of the plane. They brought in heavy equipment and more ATVs. Navy investigators are working to determine what caused the plane to go down.

The instructor pilot and student aviator escaped the crash with minor injuries. They ejected from the aircraft and parachuted to safety three miles away from the crash site.