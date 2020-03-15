First “Leprechaun Ride” in Fairhope continues as scheduled Sunday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite growing worries over COVID-19, at least one local event appears small enough to continue. Members of the Junior Auxilary of the Eastern Shore say their inaugural “Leprechaun Ride” will run as scheduled. The ride is mile-long bike ride around downtown Fairhope ending at McSharry’s Irish Pub. Participants are encouraged to dress in St. Patrick’s Day attire. The ride is at 3 this afternoon and you can get tickets online.

Writing on Facebook, organizers said this event will have well under 500 people, be held outside. The CDC is discouraging gatherings of 500 people or more because of the virus threat and organizers say they still have the blessing of the City of Fairhope to continue with their event.