BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Scouting’s highest honor, an accomplishment recognized across the country as indicative of strong character, and soon and young woman from Bay Minette will be the first female in Baldwin County to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Dorothy Myers has already completed her Eagle Project, the final requirement that requires aspiring Eagle Scouts to organize and lead a significant project that benefits their community. Myers and the volunteers working with her replaced the old sign advertising civic organizations in Stockton with a new sign, illuminated with solar lights.

Now all she has left to do is finish her paperwork and sit for her Board of Review, an interview with three older Eagle Scouts who ask Eagle candidates questions about their Scouting experiences. And she’s come this far all in just three short years since joining her Troop.

Myers is a member of Troop 82G, chartered by Resurrection Church in Daphne, and one of Baldwin County’s two all-girl Scouts BSA Troops.

Eagle Projects are not solo endeavors. Aspiring Eagle Scouts must demonstrate leadership, a topic central in many Eagle Boards of Review. For her project, Myers brought together fellow Scouts, Baldwin County High School Air Force Junior ROTC, family and friends. Myers’ project was sponsored by the Stockton Civic Club and Fire Art Club.

When you look at all of the activities Myers’ juggles, it’s clear she has mastered thrift, an important part of the Scout Law. In addition to Scouting, Myers is a Baldwin County high School student and Junior ROTC member. She’s also a member of Girl Scout Troop 8306 and working on her Gold Award, that storied organization’s highest accolade.