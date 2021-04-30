First Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival in more than two years begins Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousand of people are expected to flood Fairhope today for the first Arts and Crafts Festival in more than two years. You’ll remember last year Fairhope’s biggest annual event was canceled due to pandemic restrictions and concerns, this year it’s back with some changes. The festival kicks off shortly before ten this morning.

Normally it’s 200 artists setting up tents to sell their stuff, this year it’s limited to Alabama artists. On the rare occasions in the last six months we have had relatively large outdoor events they get a good turnout because there’s a pent-up demand for something to do. It’s a chance for local artists to make some money and local business too. Last year I spoke to Fairhope business owners who had stocked up on additional inventory as they normally do ahead of the festival and then in 2020 were stuck with it when Fairhope’s biggest event was shuttered. For more information on this year’s festival, you can click here.