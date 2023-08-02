LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — On the first day of school, along with book bags and school uniforms, students also have to have proof they live in Baldwin County and proof they are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Whooping cough, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella,” says school system health services coordinator Dr. Alison Rudd.

The shots are mandated by state law but this year in Baldwin County parents are running into a problem and running out of time.

“We do not have the amount of primary care providers that we need when you look at our population and our projected population growth and that is now impacting children being up to date on immunizations,” says Rudd.

Baldwin County is classified as a “medically under-served area”. Only two pediatricians in the county are taking on new patients. Walk-in clinics at the public health department in Robertsdale may be the only option and that could take a while. “We’re hearing the earlier the better,” says Rudd. “The line is two and three hours long.”

Her advice for parents, check with their primary care physicians for any options. Check with local pharmacies like Walgreens and Publix. We’re told there may be some options for students heading into the 6th grade and three more walk-in clinics at the health department are scheduled for next week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 8, 9 and 10th. From 9:30 to 3:30, first come, first serve.

The first day of school will be the only day of school for some students until their vaccinations are up to date.