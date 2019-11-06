First Bayshore Christian School student to receive athletic scholarship

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bayshore Christian School student Nina Messinger is the first athlete from the school to receive an athletic scholarship. She will play indoor and beach volleyball at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers and Colleen Peterson attended the signing ceremony. Nina started playing volleyball in 6th grade and has been on varsity since 7th grade. Nina reached out to William Carey University and was soon on campus trying out. William Carey volleyball coach explains that she threw Nina into the fire and had to her do indoor and beach volleyball tryouts and added that Nina “owned the place.”

All of Nina’s friends and family were there to celebrate with Nina and the school’s accomplishment. Past and present coaches had amazing things to say about not only her volleyball skill, but her character.

High school coach David Omtvedt says, “She reads really well. For example, reading is when a player is about to hit the ball, she is moving into the right position. She can anticipate what is happening.” He goes on to say that to counteract her small size (volleyball players are stereotypically tall), Nina worked extremely hard and is the most determined student he knows.

For more details and a look inside the event, check out the video.

LATEST STORIES: