MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Music lovers, listen up!



The RiverPub is hosting the 1st Annual River Rounds Songwriter’s Festival.



The VFW Bay Minette Post will be fundraising throughout the day.



Jim Pennington of The Peoples Room of Mobile is the festival’s sponsor.



Perdido Vineyards is also hosting a wine tasting.



It’s a day full of music festival fun featuring 32 different artists.



The event is Sunday, May 15th at 11 am at The Sandbar at Cliffs Landing, Alabama. Tickets are $10 and 100% of that will go to the artists.