SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fireworks sales are exploding, “cause it’s the 4th of July.” The biggest holiday to buy fireworks all year.

“I like the sparklers this is my favorite thing to do,” said Makhala Bosby. “I do this every year with my family.”

“There are even pyrotechnics for a good cause,” said Tyler Fields with Fireworks Supermarket. “Warriors Journey helps our veterans with any mental health issues they may be having to work through.”

“The old standby, sparklers and roman candles,” are still the favorites according to Fireworks Supermarket manager Terry Watson. “Guys and ladies that are serious about their fireworks they have to have the mortars the re-loadables. Those are the ones you hear the boom!”

But that boom can get you in trouble if you are in the city limits of Foley and Daphne, Robertsdale makes an exception for the fourth, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach require city permits, and Fairhope restricts fireworks to private property only.

“Don’t go crazy,” said Watson. “Don’t do anything that is going to hurt your neighbors. Don’t do anything that’s going to burn anything down. Be within reason and we will be okay.”

“It’s just family,” said Todd Montgomery who is loaded up and headed home. “Like everybody else, it’s a day off from work usually and you get to have fun with your family.”

After all the fourth is about celebration, not incarceration.