Fires in Fairhope: Police looking for what appears to be a child on a bicycle in connection to brush fires

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say they are looking for someone in connection with several brush fires in town the past few days. They posted a picture of the person on their Facebook page, and the person they are looking for appears to be a child on a bicycle.

In the post, police say “can you identify this subject who may be able to assist us with information on several local fires?

Officers are currently still on scene at one of five brush fires in two days. One fire was reported near Westley Street on Monday. Today, fires have been located along Westley, Holley Drive and Gayfer.

If you “See Something, Say Something” and call 928-2385.”

