ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Orange Beach Fire Department were called to a boat fire in Bear Point South.

Firefighters were called to the fire Sunday, May 22, at about midnight. Smoke and fire covered the boat and a portion of a dock. Crews on land weren’t able to put out the fire. Instead, crew members from Engine 2 used a fire boat to contain the fire.

Firefighters were able to spray the fire from their boat and contain it in minutes, according to a Facebook post from the OBFD. The fire happened at Bear Point south near Canal Road.