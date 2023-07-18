STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – Fighting fires is what they do, but Monday they never expected they’d be helping one of their own.

“Upon arrival we discovered it was a single family residence, fully involved. Unfortunately, the home was a total loss. The family involved he is a firefighter here and has been for many years,” said Brent Pugh with Stapleton Vol. Fire Department. Hall is also a full-time firefighter with Mobile Fire Rescue.

Pugh says his friend and colleague’s daughter was home alone, calling 911 for help. She was able to get get out of the house in seconds. Stockley Hall had no idea at first he was responding to his own home, but when he arrived Pugh says he was impressed with the girl’s quick thinking.

“We’re so thankful the fire safety that this firefighter has put into his child and the fire safety that the department has put into the school has paid off because it really, truly saved a life in this case,” he explained.

Putting out the flames wasn’t easy. Stapleton volunteer firefighters and surrounding departments were at the home in minutes, but the extreme heat made the job even harder for everyone involved.

“We literally have firefighters that go into the back of the ambulance and get O2 and even get IV’s to get rehydrated and they go right back to fighting fire,” Pugh added.

Their home is gone. Everything they own is now charred and destroyed, but the community is already donating clothes and other items so this family of 5 can slowly start moving forward.

“Gift cards are really important. If you can get a gift card, or write the family a check, that would be great,” said Pugh.

Checks can be made out to Stapleton VFD Auxiliary or made out directly to Stockley and Holly Hall P.O. Box 174 Stapleton, AL 36578.

Clothing sizes for the family are listed below:

Man – 2X shirts and 2X shorts, or pull on. Size 13 shoes

Woman – Large shirts and 12/14 pants. Size 8 shoes

Teen Boy – Adult large shirts, adult large pants/shorts. Size 12 men’s shoes.

11-year-old Girl – Adult medium shirt, medium shorts, size 6 shoes

7-year-old Boy – 8/10 clothes, size 2 shoes