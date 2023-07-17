GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Viewer video shows the flames and smoke before fire crews arrived at a packed Bahama Bob’s late Sunday afternoon.

“Oh, we were so upset. We love Bahama Bob’s!” Lisa Golly and her family have been coming here for years. Monday she had to see for herself if what she had heard was true. “You can smell it as you walk out just the burnt smell and it’s like Oh my God I don’t know how long it’s going to take to recover but I sure hope he does it soon.”

“It was pretty much contained to a storage area they have on the west side of the property,” said Assistant Gulf Shores Fire Chief Melvin Shepard. “When the crews got there initially staff had done a great job getting people out of the building so there were no injuries.”

Management didn’t want to talk about future plans Monday, their concern is for their employees. For firefighters, the challenge was not only to contain the fire but to keep it off surrounding buildings according to Shepard. “If there had been a lot of wind it could have been a different outcome. “

The restaurant has been a mainstay in Gulf Shores for generations and has survived hurricanes, the oil spill and the pandemic. Lisa Golly is hoping for at least one more comeback. “There is a lot of damage, I sure do hope so because we sure do love Bahama Bobs.”

Businesses around Gulf Shores have stepped up and offered temporary positions to Bahama Bob’s employees until they know better what happens next.