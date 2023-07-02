FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call this weekend for a local mail carrier and their cargo. Pictures posted online show members of the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department putting out a fire that destroyed a United States Post Office van.

The post says they were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a neighborhood off County Road 32 early Saturday afternoon. Fairhope Fire says they responded in seven minutes and had the fully engulfed van under control. No one was hurt and the mail was removed before the fire got out of control. There’s no word on what may have started the fire.