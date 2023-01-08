SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a house fire that was called in at about 3 Sunday morning. It happened at a home in the 700 block of N E 7th Street in Summerdale. That’s off of E Greenwood Road between Highway 59 and the Baldwin Beach Express.

He said people were at home at the time of the fire. The home is considered a total loss. Images show smoke pouring from the roof and show the blaze had eaten away at a portion of the house. Crews from Robertsdale and Elberta also responded to this fire.