Fire destroys home of Styx River Fire Chief

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just as Monday was getting started, a neighbor on Dunbar Road smelled smoke. A quick scan of the neighborhood filled with relatives and she spotted flames rolling from under the roof of her son’s house. She knew everyone had already left for work and called 911.

Courtney Dunbar has been fighting fires since he was 16. Now, as Chief of the Styx River Volunteer Fire Department, he was at it again only this time it was his house that was burning.













Water is hard to come by in this remote area of Baldwin County. The Tanker Task Force was quickly dispatched and fire departments from Spanish Fort to Lillian answered the call by trucking in water to try and extinguish the blaze. Their efforts would keep the fire from spreading but it was not enough to save the house. It was a total loss.

How the fire started is almost inconsequential. It consumed almost everything in its path and a firefighter that has spent most of his life fighting to save other people’s property was unable to save his own.